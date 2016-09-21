Sony Just Bought The Rights To This 80-Year-Old Woman's First Feature Film

Coppola wants young women today to remember how lucky many of us are to be able to pursue the careers and lives we desire. "My daughter and her generation, and generations after that, they take for granted that they're going to do whatever is their calling," she explained to THR. "There's not going to be a question of their role or if they have to give it up because they're a wife and a mother." And she's right. Today, the question isn't "if" for most women when it comes to having a family and a career. But with issues like a lack of paid maternity leave, the wage gap, and the cost of child care, we're definitely still figuring out the "how."

