Sign A Petition For In-N-Out To Serve Veggie Burgers

A Change.org petition by the Good Food Institute tackles one of the most important issues of our times: That In-N-Out add a veggie burger to their menu.
If you've never had In-N-Out, click off this article and fly to California and eat at In-N-Out then log back into this article, find me on Twitter, thank me for demanding that you eat In-N-Out, and then finish reading this article.
Welcome back. How was your trip? California is beautiful this time of year (note: this works for any time of year when the state isn't actively on fire), don't you think?
So, the petition. Once it reaches 25,000, it will be sent to In-N-Out president Lynsi Snyder.
"The push for plant-based meats is growing, with Millennials leading the charge and backing up their desire to support ethical companies with a whopping $200 billion in annual buying power," the petition reads. "Before customers can let their money do the talking, there has to be a meat-free option to spend it on. So please use your voice to tell the execs at In-N-Out that a veggie burger deserves a place on the menu!"
A strong appeal. Worth noting, however, is that the company is historically unwilling to cave to outside pressure. All of their cups are inscribed with Bible verses at the bottom, the company refuses to franchise, and follows an expansion strategy so conservative that it's looking into resurrecting Barry Goldwater from the dead so it can nominate him for president. Then again, they've switched exclusively to antibiotic-free meat, so anything is possible
Also, the In-N-Out secret menu contains a pair of vegetarian selections. Those would be a grilled cheese and a veggie option, which makes the chain hold the patty but include everything else. Those aren't exactly filling, but you know the drill. You can also get a salad at In-N-Out, or even hot peppers if you ask. The more you know.
Sign away, and good luck out there.
