Good news, In-N-Out fans — the chain's beloved burger is about to get even better. Facing pressure from activists, the chain has announced its commitment to switching over to only serving beef raised without antibiotics, it shared with Reuters in an email last week. So far, the Irvine, California-based chain has not released a timeline for making the change at its 300 locations.The use of antibiotics in livestock has become more and more of a hot-button issue in recent years. Antibiotic resistance is a natural phenomenon; each time one of these drugs is used, any bacteria that has developed resistance can survive and multiply, leading to a greater chance of infections that cannot be treated. If these bacteria end up in meat that we eat, they can infect humans.

Consumer safety and researchers have warned for years that the overuse of the medicines can help give rise to antibiotic-resistant “superbugs” that threaten human health, and in recent years its become a point of contention. Finally, in 2013, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration put out voluntary guidance to pressure the meat industry to end the long-standing practice of administering antibiotics (especially those important for treating infections in humans) to healthy animals to make them grow bigger and faster.