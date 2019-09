Groups such as Human Rights Watch and UNICEF have met with military and police officials to address these concerns. They have also recommended practical measures to improve the protection of children, and some progress has been made. The work of DCIP, B’Tselem, Human Rights Watch, and other organizations have also helped educate the global community about these issues.In April, Dima was released, six weeks early, after an appeal by her parents that was bolstered by a public campaign. In her hometown, she’s seen as a hero. Since her release, Dima has told reporters that she did intend to stab the guard and “be martyred.” But, whether a 12-year-old can truly comprehend what that means, and the consequences of her actions, are at the crux of the debate over the law.For their part, her parents said they are outraged at how she was treated.“I was angry the day she was arrested, and on every one of the 75 days that she was in Israeli prison,” her mother, Umm Rashid, told +972 magazine . “Maybe she had a knife when they arrested her, but she is just a child.”