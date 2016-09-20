The Facial Treatment Pros Swear By For Instant Results

I've never been the kind of girl to do an at-home peel. Just the thought of swiping powerful chemical exfoliants over my face conjured up horrible images of Samantha Jones at Carrie's book-release party in Sex And The City. Peels, I used to think, were better left to professionals — and even then something terrible could go wrong.
So, you can image how surprised I was when I stepped backstage at Opening Ceremony, where Dr. Jart was the official sponsor, during New York Fashion Week and saw the skin care experts applying a mini peel. How are these girls supposed to walk the runway in a couple of hours? I thought frantically. Won't their faces be beet red? The answer, of course, was no, and it was all thanks to the specific product they were swiping on.
Dr. Jart's Dermaclear Micro Milk Peel isn't your typical at-home peel. Sure, it's intensely exfoliating — thanks to lactic and salicylic acids. But the formula actually helps moisturize your skin as well. A mix of coconut milk and squalene soothe and soften your face, blunting the typically harsh effects of a peel. I tried it — and was pleasantly surprised. This cocktail of ingredients made the experience easy on my reactive skin — no redness, no burning, no nothing.
The Micro Milk Peel also comes with dual-sided pads for application. One side is textured for normal to oily skin, while the second side is softer for more sensitive skin. Simply shake some of the liquid onto whichever side of the pad is right for your skin, sweep on, and let sit for a minute. Rinse with warm water, and you'll uncover a face so smooth and so soft you almost won't believe it.
I nearly didn't the first time I used the peel, and now I've incorporated it into my skin care regimen. I use the peel every other day, switching off with my normal, physical exfoliant. I credit this (and the fact that I recently cut back on dairy) with the reason why my skin is looking so even these days. Even if you're scared of peels or think your skin is too sensitive, I can't recommend trying out the Micro Milk Peel enough. It's powerful while still being gentle, and that's pretty much the holy grail when it comes to skin care.
Dr. Jart+ Micro Milk Peel, $42, available at Sephora.
So, you can image how surprised I was when I stepped backstage at Opening Ceremony, where Dr. Jart was the official sponsor, during New York Fashion Week and saw the skin care experts applying a mini peel. How are these girls supposed to walk the runway in a couple of hours? I thought frantically. Won't their faces be beet red? The answer, of course, was no, and it was all thanks to the specific product they were swiping on.
Dr. Jart's Dermaclear Micro Milk Peel isn't your typical at-home peel. Sure, it's intensely exfoliating — thanks to lactic and salicylic acids. But the formula actually helps moisturize your skin as well. A mix of coconut milk and squalene soothe and soften your face, blunting the typically harsh effects of a peel. I tried it — and was pleasantly surprised. This cocktail of ingredients made the experience easy on my reactive skin — no redness, no burning, no nothing.
The Micro Milk Peel also comes with dual-sided pads for application. One side is textured for normal to oily skin, while the second side is softer for more sensitive skin. Simply shake some of the liquid onto whichever side of the pad is right for your skin, sweep on, and let sit for a minute. Rinse with warm water, and you'll uncover a face so smooth and so soft you almost won't believe it.
I nearly didn't the first time I used the peel, and now I've incorporated it into my skin care regimen. I use the peel every other day, switching off with my normal, physical exfoliant. I credit this (and the fact that I recently cut back on dairy) with the reason why my skin is looking so even these days. Even if you're scared of peels or think your skin is too sensitive, I can't recommend trying out the Micro Milk Peel enough. It's powerful while still being gentle, and that's pretty much the holy grail when it comes to skin care.
Dr. Jart+ Micro Milk Peel, $42, available at Sephora.
Advertisement