Ellen DeGeneres and Kristen Bell have a history of making talk show magic together. For example, we never knew we needed a video of Kristen Bell freaking out over a sloth until we saw it. Today, Bell appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show again. And Ellen did not let us down.
The host had two cut-out face masks ready for her and Bell to use. Bell reprised her role as Princess Anna from Frozen, while DeGeneres was, of course, Dory from Finding Nemo and Finding Dory. The pair had a short but hilarious conversation as their characters. There were no sloths or tears this time. But watching Bell's reaction to DeGeneres pretending that she has a five-second memory? You may cry tears from laughter. Watch the clip, below.
