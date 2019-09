The Amazing Reason This Woman Went Topless At Afropunk

"It completely impacted my relationship with my body. Growing up in this century, you have lots of opinions and thoughts about your body, comparing it to this Eurocentric standard of beauty. Even as a Black girl with body-affirming parents, I still had the same stuff ingrained in me. And I still do, I can’t even say that it’s gone. But it’s certainly something that I challenge and resist on purpose. Now, It’s like, I really want you to see my size. I want you to see my full stomach, to see my full lips, my Michael Jackson nose, like Beyoncé says. I want you to see my kinky hair, and I want you to see my scarred tits. I want you to see all of that as another body. I have to take care of this body. This body is super important, this body is healthy. It’s a different perspective that I have on it [now]; it's more than just aesthetic.""I had long dreadlocks for five years, and the day before my double mastectomy, I did a 'Breast Beach Day' with all of my friends, where I went to the beach and just celebrated my breasts. That night, we cut my locks, which is super-duper hard for meBlack women and hair and all. I had a friend dye my hair pinkbreast cancer is so 'pink,' so I kind of played with that. And I was just kind of like, 'this color is fucking cool.'""Oh, cutting my locks was super-duper hard. I feel like a Black woman’s relationship with their hair is justlike, you talk about body image, but forget about that. My relationship with my hair is just always a thing. It’s not a contentious relationship, but we have conversations. We know each other really well. I’m just super connected to what's on top of my headmore so than my breasts, honestly. When my breasts were cut off, my question to my doctor was, 'do I have to go through chemo? Because I don’t want to lose my hair.' I was connected to my breasts, of course, but not as much as I am to my hair. Like it was way more of a thing. And I’ve been bald before, but I didn’t want to be [this time]. I wanted to wear my hair the way I wanted to.""But how it’s changed is that I used to be able to cut my hair down whenever, but I now do not want to cut my hair at all. Like some of the comments on my pictures are like, 'she’s really empowering but she has pit hair.' And I’m like, 'hell yeah I have pit hair!' When you go through chemo and your pit hair falls out, you love it when it comes back!"Ericka Hart is a sex educator based in New York City. You can follow her on Twitter and Instagram