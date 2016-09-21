The Amazing Reason This Woman Went Topless At Afropunk

What was it like? How did people react?

"People were super kind, and came up to me and hugged me. People asked me what happened, and that was really surprising for me, because I understood how much this education is missing. The fact that you would look at my chest and not know is odd to me. Like oh, you don’t know what this looks like then. We need all the education in the world for people to be like 'oh yeah, she had cancer.' Some people knew, and came up and shared their stories with me, which is amazing. Some people contacted me over social media and said, 'you made a difference.'



"If you did a Google image search for 'double mastectomy' right now, what would come up would be a lot of white women. I’m very visual, so when my doctor told me that I was going to have a double mastectomy, I went to see what this would look like. So I searched and searched and — not that there’s nothing, but there was very little [in terms of photos]. And there are plenty of Black women who have double mastectomies. So where are their photos? And plenty of Black women are taking pictures of themselves. My intention is to fill up Google; that’s what I want to do. I want Black people and people of color to see themselves, to see what their scar is going to look like."



Was that a problem when you were undergoing surgery?

"Oh, yeah. My plastic surgeon works in the Bronx, but sees a lot of white women. Because when I told her I wanted to see a photo of what this [scar] was going to look like on me, she had to find an old patient’s photo. She had tons of white images — she showed me a white image. And I said, 'I get that, but it’s going to look different on me.' So she found one, but it was hard for her."



Did you want to go topless at Afropunk because the festival was so important to you?

"Yeah, I wanted to do it at Afropunk because there’s a high concentration of people of color — in particular, Black people. Afropunk, for me, is also a safe space. I was nervous, but I also felt I would be received in a way that’s supportive, and I was. I wanted to raise awareness with Black people, I wanted to be around people of colour, and have them see this up close and personal. "

