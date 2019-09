Mark Burton — White's estranged husband, according to Page Six — filed the lawsuit on Monday in Los Angeles Superior Court. He alleged that the Bruce Almighty actor made "highly addictive and, in this case deadly" drugs available to White, who died by suicide last September.“On information and belief, Carrey wrongfully and illegally supplied, marketed and distributed the Drugs to White on or about September 21, 2015, just days before her death,” the lawsuit reads, according to The Wrap Burton accused Carrey of obtaining the prescription medication under the name Arthur King. It also alleges that the actor tried to cover up his role in White's death by continuing to text her after she died. Burton accuses Carrey of "pretending as though he had misplaced the Drugs and insinuating White may have taken them from Carrey without his knowledge."White's suicide note included an apology to Carrey, who she had been dating on and off for three years. "I don't really know about burial or that sort of thing," she wrote, according to E! "You are my family so whatever you choose will be fine. Please forgive me. I'm just not for this world."Burton says Carrey portrayed himself as the "grieving, good guy" but "never paid a dime of funeral expenses."Carrey's reps have not commented on the allegations.