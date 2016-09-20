Jim Carrey has released a statement about the wrongful death lawsuit filed against him.
"What a terrible shame," the actor says in a statement obtained by E! News. "It would be easy for me to get in a back room with this man's lawyer and make this go away, but there are some moments in life when you have to stand up and defend your honor against the evil in this world.
"I will not tolerate this heartless attempt to exploit me or the woman I loved. Cat's troubles were born long before I met her and sadly her tragic end was beyond anyone's control. I really hope that some day soon people will stop trying to profit from this and let her rest in peace."
This article was originally published on September 19, 2016.
Jim Carrey has been accused of providing the powerful pharmaceutical drugs that his ex-girlfriend Cathriona White used in her suicide. The actor was named in a lawsuit brought by White's husband, who is seeking unspecified damages.
"What a terrible shame," the actor says in a statement obtained by E! News. "It would be easy for me to get in a back room with this man's lawyer and make this go away, but there are some moments in life when you have to stand up and defend your honor against the evil in this world.
"I will not tolerate this heartless attempt to exploit me or the woman I loved. Cat's troubles were born long before I met her and sadly her tragic end was beyond anyone's control. I really hope that some day soon people will stop trying to profit from this and let her rest in peace."
This article was originally published on September 19, 2016.
Jim Carrey has been accused of providing the powerful pharmaceutical drugs that his ex-girlfriend Cathriona White used in her suicide. The actor was named in a lawsuit brought by White's husband, who is seeking unspecified damages.
Mark Burton — White's estranged husband, according to Page Six — filed the lawsuit on Monday in Los Angeles Superior Court. He alleged that the Bruce Almighty actor made "highly addictive and, in this case deadly" drugs available to White, who died by suicide last September.
“On information and belief, Carrey wrongfully and illegally supplied, marketed and distributed the Drugs to White on or about September 21, 2015, just days before her death,” the lawsuit reads, according to The Wrap.
Burton accused Carrey of obtaining the prescription medication under the name Arthur King. It also alleges that the actor tried to cover up his role in White's death by continuing to text her after she died. Burton accuses Carrey of "pretending as though he had misplaced the Drugs and insinuating White may have taken them from Carrey without his knowledge."
White's suicide note included an apology to Carrey, who she had been dating on and off for three years. "I don't really know about burial or that sort of thing," she wrote, according to E! "You are my family so whatever you choose will be fine. Please forgive me. I'm just not for this world."
Burton says Carrey portrayed himself as the "grieving, good guy" but "never paid a dime of funeral expenses."
Carrey's reps have not commented on the allegations.
If you are thinking about suicide, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or the Suicide Crisis Line at 1-800-784-2433.
Advertisement