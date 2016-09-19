It's definitely hard to look at this photo and not smile at the size discrepancy. The bear is basically a jungle gym or a makeshift crib. She does perfectly fit in the crook of his leg, which is so many kinds of adorable.



But what's even cuter is Maddie's response every time she sees the bear. In a video Gonzalez tweeted of Maddie, the little girl can't stop smiling and giggling at the sight of the giant stuffed animal who's taken over her entire living room.



Yep, we definitely found grandfather of the year, if not the decade, which is how long it may take for Maddie to grow into this bear.