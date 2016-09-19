Emily Ratajkowski Totally Shaded Jimmy Kimmel's Mom

I propose that next year, producers hire a food truck to sit outside the Emmys, because apparently everyone is starving the entire time. To combat this, Jimmy Kimmel enlisted his mother to make 7,000 peanut butter and jelly sandwiches for the Stranger Things kids to pass out to the audience.
Related: Jimmy Kimmel Just Made A Very Awkward Joke At The Emmys
Related: Jimmy Kimmel Just Made A Very Awkward Joke At The Emmys
Beggars can't be choosers, but that didn't stop Emily Ratajkowski from telling TMZ how she really felt about those PB&Js. The 25-year-old actress and model said "they weren't that good." The TMZ cameraman asked her if they were poorly made, and she said yes, they were. She added, "I appreciated the effort." It sounds like Ratajkowski may have just preferred some hot tea to sip on.
Related: 21 Of The Craziest Instagrams from The Emmys
I have a feeling Kimmel will have something to say about that shade. If I were Ratajkowski, I'd brace myself for an on-screen prank involving peanut butter sandwiches and Ms. Kimmel the next time she appears on his late-night show. If she ever does.
Related: 21 Of The Craziest Instagrams from The Emmys
I have a feeling Kimmel will have something to say about that shade. If I were Ratajkowski, I'd brace myself for an on-screen prank involving peanut butter sandwiches and Ms. Kimmel the next time she appears on his late-night show. If she ever does.
Advertisement