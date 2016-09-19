Leonardo DiCaprio Is Selling His Beautiful Beachfront Home For $10.95M

In 1998, not too long after the release of Titanic, Leonardo DiCaprio put his well-earned Jack Dawson money toward a beach home in Malibu. According to Trulia, Leo spent $1.6 million on the oceanfront property. He earned $2.5 million off Titanic, so DiCaprio still had a nice chunk of change left over after his big purchase.
Spending over half his paycheck on the beach abode was worth it for the magnificent views alone. Aside from direct access to the ocean, the home also has three bedrooms and two baths. Spanning a total of 1,765 square feet, the digs boast a spacious deck with a private hot tub, perfect for enjoying a nice Malibu night.
The Revenant star recently placed the house back on the market, and almost 20 years later, it's worth a lot more. Trulia reported that the home is currently listed for $10.95 million. Take a virtual tour here to see what makes this house so special — besides the famous former resident, of course.
