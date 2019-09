It's unclear what kind of complications Maltman suffered. According to the Mayo Clinic , emergency contraception like Plan B is meant to prevent ovulation, block fertilization, or prevent fertilized egg implantation in the uterus. It is most effective immediately after intercourse, and should be taken less than 72 hours after it. Mayo Clinic says that "if you're already pregnant when you take levonorgestrel [Plan B], the treatment will simply be ineffective and won't harm the developing baby." But it also suggests that after taking the pill, if you have bleeding or spotting for more than a week or abdominal cramping, to contact a doctor. "These may be signs or symptoms of a miscarriage or an ectopic pregnancy — when the fertilized egg implants outside the uterus, usually in a fallopian tube."Whatever actually happened to Maltman, one thing is for certain: men should be able to buy the pill for their partners. And women shouldn't be made to feel bad for taking the pill. "It just made me feel like the worst person in the world. It made me feel like a W-H...," Maltman said.In the United States, the morning-after pill is legally available to anyone for purchase over the counter, but a study done in 2012 (before the FDA lifted the age restriction) found that one in five men in New York were turned away by pharmacies when they attempted to purchase it.