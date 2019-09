Former Child Star Performs Bizarre Song, Gets Roasted, Posts Crying Video

Ok, so that happened. The fallout was swift and insanely predictable. Feldman's feelings were hurt, so he and Courtney Anne, who calls herself his "maingel" took to Facebook Live to tell everyone to stop being so mean."We just wanted to tell everybody that, like, it's been really painful," Feldman, 45, said through tears. "We put ourselves out there and we did the best that we could. And, like, I've never had such mean things said about me. Like constantly."Anne and Feldman felt hurt by the tone of the comments online."Like if you Google 'Corey Feldman Today performance' like every media is, like –," Anne said.Feldman concluded her sentence: "Like 'Oh it's so bizarre and he's so weird and he's so odd.'"Feldman said he hadn't left bed and was "petrified to even go out."Read a full transcript of his remarks here The video has since been deleted, but online sentiment has shifted from vicious to sympathetic and mildly bemused. Give Feldman credit for attempting to reboot his career in fairly spectacular fashion.