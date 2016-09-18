Charmian Carr, Sound Of Music's Liesl Von Trapp, Has Died

Actress Charmian Carr, best known for playing Liesl von Trapp in The Sound of Music, passed recently at 73 due to complications from a rare form of dementia.
She was born December 27, 1942, in Chicago. She also authored two books, one about her role as von Trapp and another about her fan mail.
Carr was 21 when she played the eldest von Trapp daughter. Her best known song from the movie is "Sixteen Going on Seventeen." Watch it below.
Carr was not a career actress. After The Sound of Music, she only appeared in one other film, Evening Primrose. She later started a design firm that reportedly had Michael Jackson as a client, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Her death was announced in a post to her official website. Her webmaster, a man named Steve Hughes, posted a note and press release announcing her passing.
"My name is Steve Hughes, and my Company has been managing Charmian Carr's website for many, many years," he wrote. "Me and my family are so sad to have to post this message and will miss her dearly...We had the gracious opportunity to stay at Charmian Carr's house several times while we worked on different projects for her. And we traveled to New York with her on another occasion. She was such a nice, cheerful person. We always LOVED, The Sound of Music, and still do."
Aiblings Sharon, Darleen, Michael, and Brian, survive Carr. She will also be missed by two daughters, a niece, and four grandchildren.
