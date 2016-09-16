This Is The Song Audrina Patridge Was Listening To While Giving Birth

While giving birth to her new baby, Audrina Patridge asked her doctors to turn up the volume on her birth playlist. Baby girl Kirra Max made her entrance during Train's "Hey Soul Sister," as Partridge told People.
“I had the doctors turn up the music in the delivery room so I wouldn’t focus on what was happening,” Patridge told the magazine. “I was kind of scared and Corey just kept talking to me.”
Patridge didn't disclose the other songs on the playlist — fingers crossed it included "Leave (Get Out)," because that would have been perfect — but she did go into detail about her birth experience.
“I was scared to have a C-section. She was breech. I tried everything to get her to flip," Patridge told People. The new mom said she tried everything she could to make Kirra Max turn in her womb, but was unsuccessful. "I went to acupuncture, I floated in the pool, I did front flips, I did handstands, I did everything you could imagine and nothing worked."
Overall, Patridge said Kirra Max's birth was a happy one, especially with the support of her fiancé Corey Bohan. "He kept talking to me," Patridge said. "And it wasn’t bad at all!"
“I had the doctors turn up the music in the delivery room so I wouldn’t focus on what was happening,” Patridge told the magazine. “I was kind of scared and Corey just kept talking to me.”
Patridge didn't disclose the other songs on the playlist — fingers crossed it included "Leave (Get Out)," because that would have been perfect — but she did go into detail about her birth experience.
“I was scared to have a C-section. She was breech. I tried everything to get her to flip," Patridge told People. The new mom said she tried everything she could to make Kirra Max turn in her womb, but was unsuccessful. "I went to acupuncture, I floated in the pool, I did front flips, I did handstands, I did everything you could imagine and nothing worked."
Overall, Patridge said Kirra Max's birth was a happy one, especially with the support of her fiancé Corey Bohan. "He kept talking to me," Patridge said. "And it wasn’t bad at all!"
Advertisement