Yes, millennials are still living with their parents. And now, we know where these so-called "boomerang kids" habitate. Using recently released census data from The Pew Research Center, Time published a report showing which states have the most home-dwelling adults.
Maybe not surprisingly, the places where the most millennials live at home tend to be states with higher-than-average housing costs. New Jersey takes the top spot — almost half of its 18-to-34-year-olds live at home. Connecticut (41.6%), New York (40.6%), Florida (38.8%) and California (38.1%) round out the top five. Considering rent for a two-bedroom in NYC is about $4,000, it's no wonder so many in the tristate area choose to stay at home. And that's cheap compared to parts of the Golden State: A San Fran two-bedroom averages $5,000.
Boomerang kids are not a new phenomenon. The multigenerational household has been around for a while (like, a while). But somehow, we're still befuddled at the idea of a 25-year-old living at home, despite the growing evidence that it's actually pretty normal. A recent study in May 2016 found millennials are more likely than ever to shack up with mom and dad.
Why is this happening? A couple of reasons. For one, we're still seeing the affects of the Great Recession. Additionally, more millennials are delaying marriage, if not putting it off entirely. Research suggests that 1 in 4 of today's young adults will never get married. In 1960, almost two-thirds of young adults lived with a spouse or romantic partner.
There's a perception that living with parents is a less-than-comfy arrangement. Turns out, it might actually be pretty nice — just ask one of these bonafide boomerang kids.
