When it comes to celebs, Emily Blunt is the epitome of a golden girl. To wit: Her acting career is soaring, her marriage to John Krasinski is swoon-worthy, and now her hair, too, fits the title — quite literally.



Just peep the photos from the Michael Kors show during New York Fashion Week. Yep, she debuted her brand-new ‘do. As you can see, she's rocking a blunt (no pun intended) lob with a buttery hue of blonde to boot.



While the natural brunette has dipped her toes in the blonde pond before (remember her role in the movie Edge of Tomorrow?), we've never seen her go quite as light as this — and it looks killer. Not only is it a nice contrast to the habitually dark shades that are popular in fall, but it also complements her fair complexion so well, you'd think she was born with it. Whether the dye job is just a fling or she's in it for the long haul, consider this our stamp of approval.



Welcome to the bright side, Emily.