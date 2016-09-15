All Of Hollywood Joined The Beyhive At Beyoncé's Concert Last Night

Carolyn L. Todd
It seems like all of Hollywood went to worship at the church of Beyoncé on Wednesday night. Scores of A-listers turned out for Queen B's Formation World Tour stop at Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles — and the proof is on social media.
Jenna Dewan Tatum and her hubby Channing Tatum were there, with Jenna sporting an Ivy Park shirt. Sia was grateful that Katy Perry took her to enjoy the life-altering experience. Shay Mitchell, Lea Michele, and Christina Aguilera made a appearances, too. Gwyneth Paltrow shared a video of Bey, captioned, "Oh my, BB, you just [broke my heart]."

Laverne Cox posted a video of herself dancing her butt off with Beyoncé choreographer Frank Gatson, captioned "was slayed again in the name in the church of @beyonce. Yasss Gawd!" Plus, best friends Amber Tamblyn and America Ferrera took a cute selfie together. And both Jennifer Lawrence and Amy Schumer were spotted on their way out of the event.
Like we said, all of Hollywood. Check out all of their concert videos and pictures, below.

🐝💕🐝💕🐝💕🐝💕

A photo posted by Jenna Dewan Tatum (@jennaldewan) on

Playing it cool. Photo by @guyoseary

A video posted by @amyschumer on

Katy Perry at the #FormationWorldTour in Los Angeles, via Katy Perry's Instagram story. 🐝🍋

A video posted by KATY PERRY UPDATES (@blueperrymuffin) on

Oh my, BB, you just 💔

A video posted by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on

Love my boys.

A photo posted by Shay Mitchell (@shaym) on

I got in #Formation again last night. I was slayed again in the name in the church of @beyonce. Yasss Gawd!

A video posted by laverne cox (@lavernecox) on

