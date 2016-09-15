All Of Hollywood Joined The Beyhive At Beyoncé's Concert Last Night

It seems like all of Hollywood went to worship at the church of Beyoncé on Wednesday night. Scores of A-listers turned out for Queen B's Formation World Tour stop at Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles — and the proof is on social media.
Jenna Dewan Tatum and her hubby Channing Tatum were there, with Jenna sporting an Ivy Park shirt. Sia was grateful that Katy Perry took her to enjoy the life-altering experience. Shay Mitchell, Lea Michele, and Christina Aguilera made a appearances, too. Gwyneth Paltrow shared a video of Bey, captioned, "Oh my, BB, you just [broke my heart]."
Laverne Cox posted a video of herself dancing her butt off with Beyoncé choreographer Frank Gatson, captioned "was slayed again in the name in the church of @beyonce. Yasss Gawd!" Plus, best friends Amber Tamblyn and America Ferrera took a cute selfie together. And both Jennifer Lawrence and Amy Schumer were spotted on their way out of the event.
Like we said, all of Hollywood. Check out all of their concert videos and pictures, below.
Thank you to my favorite pop star concierge @katyperry for taking us to see queen @Beyonce tonight. Two of the greatest people I love!— sia (@Sia) September 15, 2016
Best night at @Beyonce with my bestie @becbecbobec 🐝 pic.twitter.com/1B7eygxPhD— Lea Michele (@msleamichele) September 15, 2016
One of the best nights of my life. @AmericaFerrera @ponyjones @Beyonce pic.twitter.com/iQwE2iIda7— Amber Tamblyn (@ambertamblyn) September 15, 2016
If your man (or your woman) cares about you at all, they will get you tickets to see this show. @Beyonce pic.twitter.com/Z0xOh8KWvD— Amber Tamblyn (@ambertamblyn) September 15, 2016
Bey just smiled at us ok? She was a few feet away blessing us. pic.twitter.com/U0etY3zTvy— roxane gay (@rgay) September 15, 2016
