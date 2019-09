If all goes according to her plans, Blac Chyna's second pregnancy will be very different from her first in at least one major way. Earlier this week, while chatting with Amber Rose and Chris Donaghue, PhD, on the Play.it network's Loveline With Amber Rose , the model and reality star opened up about wanting to eat her placenta after giving birth to her daughter. (Yes, she's really turning into a true Kardashian .)"I just recently I found out some new, cool stuff about not cutting the cord and sending your placenta. You can get these pills to take them after to make you and the baby healthy," Chyna said, referring to the process of placenta encapsulation , by which the placenta is steamed, dehydrated, and ground into pills for the mother to take after she gives birth."If you notice dogs and cats — when they have their babies, they eat the placenta. You’re like, ‘No, don’t do that!’ But they do! It’s a healthy thing," she added.But not so fast, Chyna. We're sorry to be the bearer of bad news, but: While ingesting your placenta probably won't hurt you, according to the American Pregnancy Association , there is little to no research supporting the benefits of this practice. We reported on a meta-analysis published in the Archives of Women's Mental Health that found there's no real data to support placenta consumption. As far as we know, it won't enhance lactation, encourage uterine contractions, ease pain, have any positive (or negative) effect on mood-influencing hormones, or treat postpartum depression.