Story from Food & Drinks

Good News: There Are More Ways To Drink Pumpkin Spice This Fall

Rebecca Farley
See All Slides
Begin Slideshow
Photo: Courtesy of Starbucks.
Fall is in the air. The leaves are changing colors, it's not 90 degrees anymore, and pumpkin spice syrup is back at Starbucks. And now, you don't have to be a latte drinker to enjoy this autumnal treat. Starbucks announced 10 new ways to customize drinks this fall, and there are options for nearly everyone.

More from Food & Drinks