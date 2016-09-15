After months of faking out fans with trailers starring swamp things and spiders, American Horror Story has finally released an official trailer for its sixth season.
This year AHS's theme is "My Roanoke Nightmare." Historically, the town of Roanoke was a small 16th-century settlement in what is now North Carolina that seemed to disappear, leaving behind a single word carved into a tree "Croatoan."
The AHS clip reveals what viewers can expect from Ryan Murphy's take on the mysterious location. The pilot features a documentary-style format with every actor doubly cast playing the character and an actor reenacting particular events. The very spooky events captured in the first episode include a trusting couple (played by Sarah Paulson/Lily Rabe and Cuba Gooding Jr./Andre Holland) moving into what is almost certainly a haunted house. Denial and dead pigs ensue.
The new trailer previews the terrors of the upcoming season, including human sacrifice and "devil worship."
The biggest mystery surrounding season 6 might have been solved, but there's obviously plenty of new questions about what's going bump in the night in Roanoke.
