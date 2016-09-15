Austin Mahone Under Fire For Encouraging Girls To Send Nude Photos In New Song

Carolyn L. Todd
Photo: Jim Smeal/REX/Shutterstock.
Austin Mahone's new song is a far cry from his early hits like "Say Somethin" — and we mean that in the worst way. This week, the pop star released the video for his track "Send It" featuring hip-hop artist Rich Homie Quan. In the video, we watch a girl wearing next to nothing take sexy photos of herself. And the lyrics make it explicit that the song is about convincing a girl to send nude photos.
"Send it to my phone, send it to my phone / You already know I keep it on the low / Baby, you can trust me, promise I'm alone / I won't tell a soul, send it to my phone," Mahone sings in the chorus. Here is part of a guest verse sung by Rich Homie Quan: "Okay now send it to my phone like a message that's unread / Send it to my phone, new nude picture, open leg / Hope they ready / Austin Mahone got 'em motivated."
Advertisement
The problem here is with the song's target audience. Mahone is 20 years old; his massive fan base is largely made up of teenage girls. Releasing a song that blatantly encourages young women to take naked pictures of themselves and send them to boys is gross and irresponsible. Young women (and men) who idolize Mahone are hearing these words and watching these images. And the takeaway they're getting is: Take naked pictures of yourself, and boys will like you for it.
While the majority of Mahone's young fan base is tweeting out love for "Send It," some are calling out the singer for his message. People are calling the track "trashy," "disgusting," and "creepy." One person asked, "[Why] would anyone sing about pressuring a girl to send nudes to you?" Another tweeted, "I'm sorry, who thought this was a good idea? The lyrics are so creepy wtf." But the thing is, most Mahone fans are probably too busy jamming out to his new music to hear these important critiques.
Advertisement

More from Music