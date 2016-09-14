Much digital ink has been spilled about the prospective intensity of the upcoming premiere of The Walking Dead.
As we all know, Negan bashed someone to death at the close of season six. And nobody knew who, including the cast. We have our theories, and the cast surely knows by now, but the return to set must have wracked nerves. It certainly did so for ours.
But we forgot one vitally important angle: Andrew Lincoln's (Rick) mom. Turns out, she's pretty worried for her son's mental health. He spoke about it in an interview with EW.
“I remember my mother said to me, ‘That’s going to be quite a challenge to get back into that state that you were straight after a break,’” Lincoln tells EW. “And I just said, ‘Thanks, mom. That’s kind of my job, thank you.’”
Comforting to know that even if you are a major television star who is on-screen-responsible for the lives of his group, that your mom will still be worried about you on the way out the door. "Have fun fighting zombies, honey!" she might say.
God, mom, you're embarrassing Rick.
But Lincoln got more serious: The loss of a castmember means the loss of a job for one of his longtime coworkers.
“Norman [Reedus, who plays Darryl] put it very eloquently,” Lincoln tells EW. “He said, ‘You know, somebody’s going to lose their job at the end of that.’ It’s a big deal, man. It’s a big deal. It’s a family on set.”
Maybe Lincoln's mom can join the team? Surely there's a zombie part available for her somewhere.
