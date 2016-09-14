Leaked Emails From Apple Employees Detail Workplace Sexism

In leaked emails obtained by Mic, both former and current female Apple employees allege a sexist work environment within the company. The emails contain everything from complaints to Apple CEO Tim Cook to resignation letters.
One of the first instances detailed by Mic involves Danielle (name changed), who emailed Cook after she overheard a rape joke made by men on her team.
"Rape jokes in work chat is basically where I completely draw the limit," she wrote in the email. "I do not feel safe at a company that tolerates individuals who make rape jokes.” She didn't receive a response.
Other allegations include male coworkers asking women to smile or passing over them when it came to hiring for positions. Some women felt they couldn’t report the behavior for fear of retaliation, instead choosing to take demotions or even quit.
“Despite all attempts to seek justice within this corporation, the cries of several minority employees about the toxic and oppressive environment have gone unanswered,” one resignation read. “I have witnessed the complete and utter disenfranchising of the voices of men and women of color and the fault lies not only in the direct management staff but in the response of those tasked with protecting employee rights.”
Meanwhile, other employees, like Amanda (name also changed), took action. She filed a complaint with the Department of Fair Employment and Housing to investigate the company’s treatment of female employees.
Refinery29 has reached out to Apple for comment. You can read Mic's report here.
