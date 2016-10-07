14 Intimate Photos That Depict One Trans Woman's Rapidly Changing Life

1 of 14

Photographed by Melody Melamed.

Melamed: "This is one of the first portraits I took of Abby. I asked her to sit on her bed, and in that moment, I realized she was sitting right underneath a framed photograph of her son. She sat down, and she kept on asking me what I wanted her to do. I told her to just sit and take a deep breath. It was quiet, and I wanted it to stay that way. This was a kind of meditation for us. I remember waiting for her to take a breath. I snapped the image and looked at it, realizing the power in that moment; her son was looking down on her, quite literally. For me, it was an extraordinary moment. Later, Abby told me that this image made her cry."



Stein: "I was just three months on HRT [in this photo]. To be bold, it was a kind of emotional moment for me, reflecting on myself and my offspring. I remember the thought in my head at the moment was 'Which kind of role model do I want to be for my child?'"