Maisie Williams Gloriously Spoofs Every Beauty Ad, Ever

If you watch enough TV, all beauty ads start to look the same. They're all bright lights, smoothing tonics, and celebrities with perfect complexions acting like they really get the "yes, my blackhead and I will be arriving in five minutes" struggle.



In a new ad for U.K. mobile service provider Three, Game of Thrones' Maisie Williams pokes fun at the ridiculousness of these clear-skin advertisements. Instead of selling an undereye cream or a blemish buster, the 19-year-old actress is plugging a cell phone network that isn't prone to "black spots" in coverage.



The clever spoof features a few nods to Williams' on-screen character, too. "Guys, let's face a stark reality," Williams, says. "Being a teenager is hard."



So are beauty ads. Watch Maisie's hilarious parody, below.

