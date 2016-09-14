Boom 💣 Editing my Q&A now to post up tomorrow Puddins! 😇 Have somewhat found out how to use YouTube 😅 Channel link is in the description 🙈 (PS. if anyone wants to try and make a YouTube banner, I would love to see them because I am hopeless 😳❣) - - - #harleyquinn #harleenquinzel #suicidesquad #puddin #joker #jokerandharley #harleyandjoker #daddyslilmonster #margotrobbie #dc #dccomics #cosplay #comiccon2016 #comiccon #ozcomiccon
"Secret younger sister of Margot Robbie?" asked another user. "Or have you beautiful Aussies figured out successful cloning? either way you're gorgeous and do some awesome cosplay. Keep it up!"
Just before Oz Comic Con this week, Laura revealed to BuzzFeed Australia that she's been a fan of the Suicide Squad character since high school. "I am just so thrilled I can bring smiles by dressing up and having fun," she told the site.
Here's a post of what she looks like without the comic-inspired garb.
Hey Puddins! 😘 Here is an admin selfie... I dyed my hair yesterday for my Harley Quinn cosplay I am doing on the weekend 😅 I thought it would be cool to show you a little bit of the process! 💕♦️ - - - #harleyquinn #harleenquinzel #suicidesquad #puddin #joker #jokerandharley #harleyandjoker #daddyslilmonster #margotrobbie #dc #dccomics #gotham #arkham #selfie #cosplay #blonde