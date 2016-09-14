I Sleep In A (Literally) Freezing Cold Dorm With 20 Other Girls

It’s cold, dark, and always quiet. I can go to bed whenever I want, and can take a nap anytime during the day. When girls wake up, they head to their rooms to get ready, so there’s no turning on lights and rummaging around to get dressed. There are no rowdy groups banging on all the doors in the hallway after returning late from the bar, and I’ve never been kept from my bed by coming home to a sock on the door. The open windows actually act as nature’s white-noise machine.



I always forget how weird the cold dorm is until I have to explain it to other people. I often get flustered and feel myself getting defensive. While people think it sounds miserable, it really isn’t something that my roommates and I "put up with" — most of us genuinely like sleeping there. It seems crazy, but I was more than willing to trade my single room in Manhattan this summer for the cold dorm come fall.



I don’t doubt that Greek life on campus could fight such an outdated practice, but I truly think most of us like the cold dorm. For one, it’s a tradition. While I strongly believe that not all traditions are worth saving, this one feels like a part of who we are. Plus, it works: We can fit more people into the house this way, so more sisters get to live in if they want to. When else in life do you get to live in a house with 22 of your closest friends?