Making A Murderer Lawyer Explains Why The State Wants Brendan Dassey To Stay Behind Bars

Season 2 of Making a Murderer, which is reportedly under way, already has a lot of material to work with.
Despite reports that Making a Murderer's Brendan Dassey would be released from prison in 90 days as a result of a judge overturning his 2007 life sentence, it appears that Dassey may have to be in prison for a bit longer. On Friday, September 10, Wisconsin Attorney General Brad Schimel filed an appeal on the ruling, saying that Dassey was rightly tried, prosecuted, and charged in the original trial.
Now Dean Strang is responding to news of the attorney general's appeal, and he's not surprised by it at all. During a speaking appearance at Marquette University in Milwaukee, the lawyer made popular from the Netflix documentary said that it is in the state's best interest to keep Dassey in prison because to let him out would make them acknowledge that they were wrong in their prosecution.
"The state often is very interested in preserving the status quo," Strang said, according to a Fox6 news report. "And the status quo right now is that Brendan Dassey is convicted, he is in prison, and this sort of inexorable pressure to keep him there, I think, makes it no surprise the attorney general's office sought to appeal."
He continued, telling the crowd: "It means acknowledging a significant wrong or a mistake, which is hard. It means potentially putting victims through another trial. In the end, you come down one way or another and that's always contestable a higher court or different court may see it differently or may agree."
Dassey's fate now lies in the hands of the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, which will have the next say on his situation.
