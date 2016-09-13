Glee is gone, but McKinley High School alum Jacob Artist has been cast in another Ryan Murphy project: American Horror Story.
So far, details on the show's sixth season are sparse. While the theme and setting for the season are unconfirmed, Artist is definitely teaming up with Murphy again.
Artist, 23, shared a curious photo of the script on Instagram. The post has since been deleted, but it didn't give away much. It had a simple caption: "Day 1." With the season's title name obscured by another sheet of paper, the photo just confirms that we can expect to see Artist show up on the new season.
Since Glee, Artist has landed a spot on Quantico. The actor plays a young FBI trainee on the series, which stars Priyanka Chopra.
So what should we make of this mysterious Instagram? Looks like AHS fans will have to wait until the show returns for even a morsel of information on the upcoming season.
