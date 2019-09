Glee is gone, but McKinley High School alum Jacob Artist has been cast in another Ryan Murphy project: American Horror Story So far, details on the show's sixth season are sparse. While the theme and setting for the season are unconfirmed, Artist is definitely teaming up with Murphy again.Artist, 23, shared a curious photo of the script on Instagram. The post has since been deleted, but it didn't give away much. It had a simple caption: "Day 1." With the season's title name obscured by another sheet of paper, the photo just confirms that we can expect to see Artist show up on the new season.