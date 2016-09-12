Teen Mom 2's Jenelle Evans is trying to defend a 9/11 tweet that was criticized for being insensitive. And she's quickly realizing that only being able to use 140 characters can make things very difficult.
On the 15th anniversary of September 11, Evans tweeted, “Flying back from NYC and cannot believe that tragedy happened #WeWillNeverForget #WorldTradeCenter.”
She then paid tribute to those who lost loved ones on that day, writing, “Sorry for everyone that lost their family or friends. My uncle retired a week before. I can almost relate. #NeverForget #Remember911.”
It was her "I can almost relate" comment that rubbed some people the wrong way. Many considered it to be tone-deaf and let her know on Twitter, writing comments such as, "This is legit the stupidest thing she's ever tweeted" and, "Seriously, just delete this tweet."
Evans then tried to walk back her remarks in another tweet, which, as Us Weekly reported, has since been deleted. She explained that her original message didn't allow her to explain further what she meant.
“If my uncle hadn’t of retired he would have been dead right now," she wrote. "So no 140 characters isn’t enough to explain."
In another since-deleted tweet, Evans seemed to apologize for her original "almost relate" message, writing, “No, I don’t know how much hurt and pain it would cause me."
But then Evans, who is pregnant with her third child, seemed to take it all back with the 17 characters that finished that same tweet: "Clearly stated that."
Evans hasn't tweeted anything else on the subject, but did retweet a fan's sympathetic message.
"If you hadn’t said anything, people would say you were unsympathetic," the fan wrote to Evans. "Damned if you do, damned if you don’t."
