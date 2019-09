What This Woman Had To Say About Secretly Being Filmed Having Sex

When the issue of privacy and surveillance is brought up, most of us tend to think of the ways in which the government surveils its citizens. Less often mentioned, however, are the ways in which we as individuals violate each other's privacy.Hannah Garland was on the receiving end of such a violation of privacy — and she's here to speak out about it on her own terms.On Monday, Garland took to her Facebook page towrite about howshe was one of 12 women who were filmed and photographed nude without their permission by Teddy Browar-Jarus. Browar-Jarus, a 32-year-old man from Cambridge, Massachusetts, was brought before a court on Friday on a series of charges for making secret recordings of unknowing women while they were naked, reports The Boston Herald In her Facebook post, Garland spoke of her trepidation about "sharing her involvement" in the story, noting that she was worried about the "appropriate way" of sharing something so personal, whether it was worth it to go public, and whether or not it would change how people thought of her.In the end, she says, she chose not to be silenced."I am one of the 12 identified women," she writes. "There are now numerous tapes that exist of me having sex despite the fact I never consented to, or was even aware of, the filming."Garland says that she carried the knowledge that these tapes were out there for over the year, with the support of her friends and family, and is now "ready to share the weight.""I had no control over this situation, but I CAN control how I disclose it, discuss it, and move forward from it," she says in the post. "I choose to feel whatever I feel without judgement, I choose to be honest about how hurt I am, I choose to recognize my strength. I choose to be aware that crimes of this nature happen ALL the time, and to be an ally to others who have experienced trauma and extreme breaches of trust."