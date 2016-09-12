Trader Joe' just released what may possibly be its best product of all time. Although, admittedly that would be extremely tough to argue. TJ's mochi ice creams have been a freezer section fan favorite for as far back as we can remember. Thus far, we've been able to enjoy these little pillows of deliciousness in green tea, strawberry, chocolate, mango and even pumpkin pie flavors. But now we've been #blessed with a brand-new box. Foodie fam, meet the coffee mochi.
Not only does this new twist on the classic have a "saucy mocha center," according to the package, but it's also the first dairy-free version. This new flavor uses a coconut-milk based coffee ice cream that is then wrapped in rice paper and filled with the mocha sauce. Let's call it the mocha-mochi.
And according to a TJ's press release, you can snag a pack of six for $3.49 — rounding out to just 60 cents per puff. Think it goes without saying, we're on our way to wipe out the nearest store's supply. See you in line.
