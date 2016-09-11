Not everyone finds love on The Bachelor, but the show appears to have been good training ground for some of its contestants. Just a year-and-a-half after her season (19) aired, and a year after she appeared on Bachelor in Paradise, quirky hairstylist Ashley Salter is married.
In an entirely different paradise, the Bahamas' Atlantis Hotel and Casino, Salter married Austin Brannen, the former college boyfriend she reconnected with after she left the reality-TV dating game. She wore an elegantly embroidered sleeveless sheath, ideal for the Bahamian heat.
Judging by the Instagram pics of the occasion, her curled updo was also impervious to tropical temps, even as she danced with friends and family. The couple's 5-month-old son, Brooks, was also in attendance.
The pair clearly have a sense of humor about Salter's previous attempt at romance. When they got engaged last September, she posted a photo of herself holding a bouquet of roses captioned, "12 is better than 1 #roses."
This weekend's Instagram pics nod to that Bachelor symbol, too, with the hashtag #Brannengotthefinalrose.
