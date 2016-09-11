Game of Thrones is on its way to dominating the Emmys yet again. This year, the HBO drama is kicking things off with nine wins at part one of the Creative Arts Emmys (part two takes place on Sunday night). GoT has 23 total Emmy nominations this year (the third year in a row it's topped the nominations list), so it's a good bet that there will be more wins coming.
This awards show honors both guest acting and the behind-the-scenes technical achievements in television. The latter includes a lot of categories you've probably never heard of, even as you've enjoyed the fruits of the nominees' labor.
The sixth season of GoT took home the awards for Casting in a Drama Series, Makeup for a Single-Camera Series (Non-Prosthetic), Costumes for a Period/Fantasy Series, Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary or Fantasy Series, Stunt Coordination for a Drama, Special Visual Effects, and Sound Mixing for a One-Hour Series. Saturday's winners' list is up on Entertainment Weekly. We'll have to wait until next Sunday, September 18, to see if Kit Harington, Maisie Williams, and Co. take home more statuettes.
The other big headline of the show was in the Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series category, won by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler for their stint hosting Saturday Night Live's Christmas episode. Not only was this the first time two people won the category together, but amazingly, this was also Poehler's first Emmy win. She had been nominated 17 previous times for both acting and writing, but often lost out to friends Fey and Julia Louis-Dreyfus.
