Oh Joy!'s Fall 2016 Home Collection For Target Is Stunning

Oh Joy! isn't only the name of blogger and designer Joy Cho's home-decor line at Target, it's what you'll be shouting when you see her new fall collection.
The line, which launches September 13, was inspired by the moon, stars, and Swan Lake. While one of these things isn't quite like the other, somehow, all three make for the perfect quirky decorations to ring in the fall.
The line, a mix of rose-gold accents with jewel and midnight tones, features golden swans and moon-shaped lights to hang on your wall.
Black swan pillows are the perfect accessory to any couch and a swan wine stopper adds a bit of style to any bottle.
This new collection, which was a year in the making, includes rose-gold-plated forks and spoons perfect for Marie Antoinette, but at a price that fits any budget.
Let everyone eat cake, and look as pretty as one, with this collection.
The line, which launches September 13, was inspired by the moon, stars, and Swan Lake. While one of these things isn't quite like the other, somehow, all three make for the perfect quirky decorations to ring in the fall.
The line, a mix of rose-gold accents with jewel and midnight tones, features golden swans and moon-shaped lights to hang on your wall.
Black swan pillows are the perfect accessory to any couch and a swan wine stopper adds a bit of style to any bottle.
This new collection, which was a year in the making, includes rose-gold-plated forks and spoons perfect for Marie Antoinette, but at a price that fits any budget.
Let everyone eat cake, and look as pretty as one, with this collection.