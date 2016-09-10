You Could Live In The House That Chipotle Built

Sure, you can't get enough burritos. But what about the house that burritos built? The former Denver home of Chipotle founder Steve Ells is officially on the market. If you have about $3.8 million to spare, the house of your foil-wrapped dreams could be yours.
The Denver Post reports that the home, built in 2001 by architect Thomas Briner, boasts a 5,321-square-foot living space, four bedrooms, five bathrooms, and a prime location backing up to the Denver Country Club.
Ells may not live there anymore — the burrito magnate sold the home back in 2008 for $3.5 million — but his influence can still be seen all over the property, particularly in the well-appointed kitchens. Yes, that is plural: The home boasts both an indoor commercial kitchen suite as well as an outdoor kitchen complete with pizza oven and charcoal grill.
The posh, modern abode mixes industrial and natural elements throughout and includes a library, home theater, wine room, and attached three-car garage. “What makes it so special is the architecture. It’s like nothing else,” Ian Wolfe, LIV Sotheby’s International Realty listing agent, told the Post. “This home is at the level of a home you’d see in Los Angeles. There truly is nothing like this in Denver.”
Unfortunately, it does not come pre-stocked with all the burrito bowls you can eat — but there's always room for improvement, right?
Click through to see for yourself.
The Denver Post reports that the home, built in 2001 by architect Thomas Briner, boasts a 5,321-square-foot living space, four bedrooms, five bathrooms, and a prime location backing up to the Denver Country Club.
Ells may not live there anymore — the burrito magnate sold the home back in 2008 for $3.5 million — but his influence can still be seen all over the property, particularly in the well-appointed kitchens. Yes, that is plural: The home boasts both an indoor commercial kitchen suite as well as an outdoor kitchen complete with pizza oven and charcoal grill.
The posh, modern abode mixes industrial and natural elements throughout and includes a library, home theater, wine room, and attached three-car garage. “What makes it so special is the architecture. It’s like nothing else,” Ian Wolfe, LIV Sotheby’s International Realty listing agent, told the Post. “This home is at the level of a home you’d see in Los Angeles. There truly is nothing like this in Denver.”
Unfortunately, it does not come pre-stocked with all the burrito bowls you can eat — but there's always room for improvement, right?
Click through to see for yourself.