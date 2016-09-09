This iPhone 7 Headphone Jack Meme Is Everything

The internet is like a never-ending hamster wheel of creativity. If you need an example, look no further than the recent launch of the iPhone 7.
First, we couldn't help but laugh at the reactions people had to Apple's new wireless AirPods. Now, an image of what the new iPhone looks like with two dongles plugged in is circulating along with some equally hilarious commentary.
First, we couldn't help but laugh at the reactions people had to Apple's new wireless AirPods. Now, an image of what the new iPhone looks like with two dongles plugged in is circulating along with some equally hilarious commentary.
When you're trying super hard to make the relationship work pic.twitter.com/Ro3H1DgOC9— alana hope levinson (@alanalevinson) September 9, 2016
Now that the iPhone has no headphone jack, if you want to charge your phone and listen to music at the same time, you'll need to plug in a dongle to make that possible. And if your headphones of choice still use a headphone jack to connect, you'll need to plug a second dongle into that first one.
Advertisement
It sounds like a headache, but you know what? It's also so representative of our sex life.
when he can't find the right hole pic.twitter.com/GrJbIi6dR6— Nick Gallo (@nickgallo) September 9, 2016
When the sex is bad in a weird, complicated way. pic.twitter.com/JZgE5IByyu— Kashana (@kashanacauley) September 9, 2016
Advertisement