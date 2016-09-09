Story from Living

This iPhone 7 Headphone Jack Meme Is Everything

Christina Bonnington
The internet is like a never-ending hamster wheel of creativity. If you need an example, look no further than the recent launch of the iPhone 7.

First, we couldn't help but laugh at the reactions people had to Apple's new wireless AirPods. Now, an image of what the new iPhone looks like with two dongles plugged in is circulating along with some equally hilarious commentary.

Now that the iPhone has no headphone jack, if you want to charge your phone and listen to music at the same time, you'll need to plug in a dongle to make that possible. And if your headphones of choice still use a headphone jack to connect, you'll need to plug a second dongle into that first one.
Photo: MakeAMeme.org.
It sounds like a headache, but you know what? It's also so representative of our sex life.

Keep 'em coming. [Gizmodo]
