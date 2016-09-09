This 9/11 Mattress Sale Ad Is The Most Offensive Commercial, Ever

Carolyn L. Todd
This Sunday marks the 15-year anniversary of 9/11. There are many respectful ways to commemorate this day. Making light of the tragedy for a tacky sales pitch is not one of them, obviously — but that didn't stop one Texas mattress store from sharing a staggeringly offensive, unfathomably disrespectful commercial.

The spot is advertising a 9/11 "twin sale" on mattresses — buy any full-size mattress for the price of a twin. The employees laugh throughout. And just when you think things can't get any worse for a 22-second spot, they do: Two tall piles of mattresses, representing the twin towers, are knocked over. You'll probably need to watch for yourself to believe just how bad it is.
The only appropriate thing about the situation has been the internet's immediate and damning response. People were already upset about Walmart's soda display of the twin towers, and this ad touched a nerve. The YouTube video recording of the ad has been viewed nearly a million times already and has garnered more than 6,000 comments. People are also sharing their outrage on Twitter."Wow this is astonishingly stupid and offensive to people who actually care about 9/11 and what it meant for the US," one person tweeted.

Others are still wondering how the ad got made in the first place. That's the question on the shop owner's mind as well, actually, who says the store's team made the commercial without his knowledge or approval. He shared an apology letter, writing, "The video is tasteless and an affront to the men and women who lost their lives on 9/11." He called the ad "thoughtless" and "crude" and said he is "deeply sorry." We would think so.
