This 9/11 Mattress Sale Ad Is The Most Offensive Commercial, Ever

The spot is advertising a 9/11 "twin sale" on mattresses — buy any full-size mattress for the price of a twin. The employees laugh throughout. And just when you think things can't get any worse for a 22-second spot, they do: Two tall piles of mattresses, representing the twin towers, are knocked over. You'll probably need to watch for yourself to believe just how bad it is.
Others are still wondering how the ad got made in the first place. That's the question on the shop owner's mind as well, actually, who says the store's team made the commercial without his knowledge or approval. He shared an apology letter, writing, "The video is tasteless and an affront to the men and women who lost their lives on 9/11." He called the ad "thoughtless" and "crude" and said he is "deeply sorry." We would think so.
Wow this is astonishingly stupid and offensive to people who actually care about 9/11 and what it meant for the US https://t.co/1Xa9w0zlJu— Marshall Cohen (@Marshall_Cohen) September 8, 2016
Can't quite believe this is real https://t.co/gk6mCzGS2T— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) September 8, 2016
Literally, too soon. https://t.co/qhbdzSqHn2— Sam Stein (@samsteinhp) September 9, 2016
also, who the F thought this was a good idea?
Disgusting tasteless & thoughtless marketing. 9/11 is NOT something to use for promotions H/T @StephenStifano https://t.co/AWwVM1YYJT— Mary Helen Millham (@MHMillham) September 9, 2016
I can/t believe what I just saw. 9/11-themed mattress ad horrifies viewers https://t.co/l4wocDnwWi via @EW— Emilio (@TheMilsEdition) September 9, 2016
if this is REAL. its really really dumb. wowowow— Bobby Bones (@mrBobbyBones) September 9, 2016
as someone who has done some dumb things, this is ....https://t.co/BhaKzCcjJ1
Disrespectful and distasteful beyond belief | People Are Furious About This Shocking 9/11-Themed Mattress Commercial https://t.co/nUjF7bR5h5— Sarah Brown (@sarah__anne18) September 9, 2016
Three alive, real people thought recreating 9/11 with mattresses was a good idea. https://t.co/jQS9TthY6w— Kathleen Culliton (@K_Culliton) September 9, 2016
This is horrific. Brands: never, ever, ever use 9/11 to your sales advantage. Ever. https://t.co/2NdIwvgMej— Becca Culotta (@becca_culotta) September 9, 2016