Chips Ahoy! Has A New Fall Flavor & We Got To Try It

'Tis the season for the unveiling of limited-edition fall flavors. This year, it ain't all about pumpkin spice. Following the deliciousness of its summer flavors, we weren't at all surprised to find that Chips Ahoy!'s newest limited-edition cookie is giving us all the fall feels. Not only does this new flavor offer the cozy taste of cinnamon-y apple cider, it's also a nod to another of our dessert faves, the doughnut.
The brand-new Chips Ahoy! Cinnamon Donut flavor features the classic soft-and-chewy cookie you love. This time, however, it's jam-packed with cinnamon and apple chips. The first bite will transport you to an afternoon of apple-picking, something we're desperate for as this hot weather persists. The flavors remind us of a churro or fresh-baked snickerdoodle.
As autumn grows closer, keep an eye out in your grocery store's cookie aisle for this new Chips Ahoy! flavor. The flavors will help you celebrate the best season of all.
