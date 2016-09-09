Elizabeth Taylor's beauty, while indisputable, is shrouded in mystery. Hers was a different time. Privacy was coveted; mystery encouraged. Fans weren't treated to #BTS or #GTL step-by-steps the minute she hit the red carpet. Did she really have violet irises? As we round the corner to 2017, nearly a million Google searches prove that we still want to know.
So feasting our eyes on a "makeup tutorial" from the late star? Well, it seems about as probable as Kim Kardashian’s social feeds going dark. In an Instagram post popularized by none other than Kardashian’s own makeup artist, Mario Dedivanovic, we get to see just how Taylor did her own eye makeup.
In the clip from The Driver's Seat, Taylor deftly draws on a sharp wing, a cut crease, and blends it all to perfection with blue powder — all with a stubby little brush. Taylor often did her own makeup for films — including her famous eyes in Cleopatra — so her skills don't come as a surprise. But they do still inspire awe to this day.
You can view the whole segment on YouTube or rent the movie — but it's definitely worth a watch (or seven). The extended play shows that this star is just like us: You know that little smirk of pleasure we get after nailing a makeup look? Liz does the same, here. But even better, she serves a major lesson, to boot: how to throw stares and rock sunnies — all in a way that will keep ‘em guessing.
