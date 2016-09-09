A new Lady Gaga track is always cause for celebration, but is there more to "Perfect Illusion" than originally thought?
Little Monsters are collectively freaking out over last night's release of Gaga's first solo single since 2013. American Horror Story viewers should also take note — the song has already popped up in a fresh teaser for the FX show's sixth outing. Are we finally getting to the bottom of what this upcoming season is all about?
Maybe, maybe not. Here's the cryptic clue shared by the Ryan Murphy-helmed drama, which fetched Lady Gaga a Golden Globe earlier this year.
"Has it all been a Perfect Illusion?" the show's tweet read. "The truth is revealed Wednesday."
Has it all been a Perfect Illusion? The truth is revealed Wednesday. #AHS6 pic.twitter.com/gJ1FqPFXje— AmericanHorrorStory (@AHSFX) September 9, 2016
We've got schoolchildren, the world's scariest doll, a nurse, a broken mirror, creepy-crawlies, bones, and stitched-up skin. Is Murphy revisiting his Nip/Tuck period with another ode to plastic surgery? Is someone playing a demented school nurse who tortures kiddos? Is Wednesday going to be a major letdown? The suspense is killing us.
