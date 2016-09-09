

While there was no bet, no stupid bet, that forced them together this time, there was a little animosity over a certain baked good.



As Cook tweeted, "You left me with the brownie we r not friends anymore!!" Don't worry though, it's clearly all a joke, since she did sign off with an "xoxo."



After all these years, it seems Cook still had some of that Laney Boggs adorkableness in her. So much so, that more than a few fans suggested the two stars team up for a sequel. One person even tweeted, "it would be nice to see a reboot of She's All That with you as the parents."



Hollywood, you hear that?

