Freddie Prinze Jr. and Rachael Leigh Cook reunited and it felt so good for all the She's All That fans out there.
“When the homie @RachaelLCook wants to have coffee, you get some damn coffee," Prinze Jr. explained on Twitter alongside a photo of the two stars catching up.
But it's the hashtag that should get make any '90s teen truly excited: #OldFriendsNewFriends.
It seems 17 years after She's All That, Laney Boggs and Zach Siler are still buddies. And honestly, looking at this photo, they haven't changed that much over the years.
While there was no bet, no stupid bet, that forced them together this time, there was a little animosity over a certain baked good.
As Cook tweeted, "You left me with the brownie we r not friends anymore!!" Don't worry though, it's clearly all a joke, since she did sign off with an "xoxo."
After all these years, it seems Cook still had some of that Laney Boggs adorkableness in her. So much so, that more than a few fans suggested the two stars team up for a sequel. One person even tweeted, "it would be nice to see a reboot of She's All That with you as the parents."
Hollywood, you hear that?
@RachaelLCook @RealFPJr AWWW. it be nice to see a reboot of Shes all that with you as the https://t.co/IJkFJ7Hs6z— TjMama (@ggurl79) September 8, 2016
