Adam Brody would like to publicly apologize for his terrible fashion choices all throughout the early aughts.
On the Late Late Show, Brody told host James Corden that he made a few fashion missteps in his early days. "Everything pre-2010," the actor said about the sartorial decisions he regrets while looking very stylish in a slim gray suit.
As Marie Claire points out, this also means Brody is apologizing for everything he wore as Seth Cohen on The O.C., which ran from 2003-2007. It's a little sad to know he hated every one of the sweaters he wore over a button-down shirt, but many do agree that everyone on The O.C. had terrible style.
Though, Brody's biggest style faux pas comes from when he was just a kid rocking out to "Ice, Ice Baby" and watching The Lost Boys on VHS.
"When I was very young in the early '90s," Brody said. "I was very into, like, a combination of getting my style tips from Vanilla Ice and The Coreys."
To give fans a clearer picture of what a young Brody looked like from head to toe, he admitted that he was trying to copy Corey Feldman and Corey Haim's over-moussed look in 1989's Dream a Little Dream: "I had very crispy hair in elementary school."
While we'd love to see a photo of all of this right now, we all have looks from out past that we'd like to forget. So, like the Coreys, we'll just continue to dream a little dream about what a '90s Adam Brody could have possibly looked like.
