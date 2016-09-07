Odell Beckham Jr. Responds To Lena Dunham's Offensive Interview

The annual Met Gala in Manhattan is a unique event where celebrities who rarely cross paths professionally, do so for one glamorous evening affair. In the most ideal situations, table guests become friends, network for future projects, or at the very least take an epic selfie of the two. Surely that's what was going on in the heads of the Vogue team when they placed NFL Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. at the same table as Lena Dunham. What a quirky pairing! Right? Wrong.
Now, Beckham is finally responding. And, unlike Dunham, he prefers to keep quiet. "I don’t have enough information to really speak on it,” he told Complex. “We’ll see what happens from there. I never want any problems with anybody in this world.”
In the above apology, Dunham admits that she let her insecurities get the best of her and projected what she thought was going on in the football player's head since he wasn't interacting with her. On Girls, Dunham's character, Hannah Horvath, suffers from an alarming amount of self-centeredness, and it appears that in real life, Dunham fell victim to that, too.
