Moana is already joining the Disney princesses unaccompanied by a love interest . Now, the creative team behind the highly anticipated animated film has explained that Moana's body type will also set her apart from Belle, Cinderella, and the rest of the gang.“That was a deliberate attempt, partly inspired by wanting her to be different,” Moana co-director John Musker told BuzzFeed . "And then we wanted her to be an action hero, capable of action.”Musker went on to explain, “Even the visual development drawings we had done and stuff, based on drawings of people in the South Pacific… it just seemed right for this character to have her look like she could physically hold her own for what kind of stunts we wanted her to do, and the physicality of the role."