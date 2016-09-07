Though Game of Thrones fans are still months away from the premiere of season 7, it's never too early to begin speculating about the next GoT chapter. The latest fan theory about the return of HBO's fantasy series suggests Euron Greyjoy (played by Pilou Asbæk) will be one of next season's biggest villains. Euron Greyjoy is Yara and Theon's uncle, the one Theon explained to Daenerys murdered their father and would have killed them too if they hadn't fled. Beyond threatening half of a new fan favorite potential couple, why would Greyjoy be such a threat, you ask?
According to Bustle, a few excerpts from George R.R. Martin's A Song of Ice and Fire series reveal Greyjoy is a heartless killer, who has tortured and murdered several of his siblings. Being ruthless isn't exactly unusual in the world of Game of Thrones, so what's more troubling is his access to power, power that might be augmented by dark magic, if his brother Aeron can be believed. He's also packing some powerful bad-guy tools, including super strong Valyrian Steel armor to protect him from the righteous as well as rival villains, and a dragon horn, which could have the power to take control of Khaleesi's fire-breathing kids.
With the White Walkers coming and Cersei Lannister newly crowned as Queen, Euron might just be one more evil annoyance for the GoT characters we love. Still, he's obviously not someone who should be underestimated.
