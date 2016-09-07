The Best Student Discounts To Save You Major $$

Lots of nostalgic adults like to look back at college as the best four years of their lives. While that may or may not be the case for everyone, one thing is true: it's the best four years for discount shopping. Sure, you can bargain shop the rest of your life, but, no other time in your life will you get quite so many discounts simply by flashing your ID.



Sure, the purpose of the student ID might be to get access a meal plan or the library. The true magic happens off campus. With your card in hand (or, sometimes just an email ending in .edu), you can score deals on everything from laptops to clothes.



We've rounded up our favorite retailers that offer discounts for students (and educators!) for up to 50% off the listed price. Click through to see — you could be saving big at places you already love.

