By now we've all heard in one way or another that summer's over, and the PSL is back. But for us warm weather sticklers, the sunshine season doesn't officially end until September 22 — giving us another 16 days to revel. And we're starting today (as in right now) with a free frozen treat that combines two of our favorite things: Oreos AND Dairy Queen.
If you haven't already heard from Thrillist, Dairy Queen is giving away free Oreo Frappés. Because summer just ain't over yet. What goes into an Oreo Frappé? A killer combo of coffee, Oreos, and classic DQ vanilla soft serve blended together with love.
According to the brand's press release, DQ will be serving up these cool concoctions from 2 to 5 p.m. today, September 6, at participating locations across the country and offering one free small Frappé per person. So we suggest running out now to grab yours for one last frosted summer hurrah!
